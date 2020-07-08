What does it mean to build a better mousetrap?

Confined area access application LOBO Systems Access to the top and above all machinery

The LOBO System is without question the "better mousetrap" of the maintenance and engineering world.

Build a better mousetrap, and the world will beat a path to your door.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson

DERBY, UNITED KINGDOM, July 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- This well-known phrase is, of course, an idiom. It’s a shortened version of:"Build a better mousetrap, and the world will beat a path to your door."Coined by American essayist and philosopher Ralph Waldo Emerson, its meaning is clear:"To invent the next great thing, you have to have a better idea."It’s easy to say these words, but It’s not so easy to put them into practice. In real terms, it can mean a smarter way to work, or a product or concept that is more advanced than what is currently out there (even possibly disruptive).But a progressive product that reduces labour is not popular with everyone.There are Luddites everywhere.Further, globalisation has meant that any product that “builds a better mousetrap” must also be world-class, with widely appealing quality and management processes.Businesses look for products that drive key quality and reliability metrics, and that also increase asset productivity.Without meeting these demands, products will not sell.Some great innovations in living memory that contribute to this trend:Microsoft:You would previously employ a typing pool to have your letters typed.Then Microsoft Office came along, and you can do it yourself.Caterpillar:You used to use a spade to dig foundations by hand.Then Caterpillar came along, and you can do it in a fraction of the time.The Internet:You used to use a travel agent to book your airline flights.Then the Internet came along, and you can do it yourself.Consider adding to this list the following:LOBO:You used to use a scaffolding contractor to work at height.Then LOBO Systems came along, and you can now do it yourself.At a fraction of the cost and time, the LOBO System is without question the "better mousetrap" of the maintenance and engineering world.But seeing is believing, schedule an online 15 minute Internet product demonstration with our passionate team click here to see for yourself.

