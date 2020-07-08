US-31 resurfacing in Petoskey to start July 12

Contact:

Agency:

James Lake, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-0993Transportation

COUNTY: Emmet

HIGHWAY: US-31

CLOSEST CITY : Petoskey

START DATE: Sunday, July 12, 2020

ESTIMATED END DATE: Friday, Aug. 21, 2020

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $1.2 million to nearly 5.8 miles of US-31 in two locations: from west of Division Street to west of Zaiger Road, and from east of Manvel Road to south of Graham Road. This work is scheduled to be done at night, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday through Friday morning. There will be no work Friday or Saturday night.

For project details and a map, visit Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require lane closures with traffic regulators in sections with two lanes. Traffic will be shifted in sections with three or four lanes.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project includes new pavement markings.