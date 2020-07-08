Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 731 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,990 in the last 365 days.

Middlesex Barracks - LSA / Information Request

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A302846

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Goodwin                             

STATION:  Middlesex                   

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 07/07/2020 at 10:17 PM hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: (Pleasant St, Williamstown, Vermont)

VIOLATION: Leaving the scene of an accident

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 07/07/2020 at approximately 10:17 PM Troopers from the Middlesex Barracks responded to a report of a 1 vehicle rollover on Pleasant St in Williamstown.  The vehicle left the scene prior to Troopers arriving.  Upon arriving on scene Troopers observed damage to a fence post and numerous personal items from the bed of a pickup truck scattered across a lawn.  Witnesses described the vehicle as a black pickup truck with heavy damage traveling towards Rood Pond Rd.  Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is asked to call the Middlesex Barracks at 802-229-9191.

You just read:

Middlesex Barracks - LSA / Information Request

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.