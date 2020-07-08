Middlesex Barracks - LSA / Information Request

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A302846

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Goodwin

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 07/07/2020 at 10:17 PM hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: (Pleasant St, Williamstown, Vermont)

VIOLATION: Leaving the scene of an accident

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07/07/2020 at approximately 10:17 PM Troopers from the Middlesex Barracks responded to a report of a 1 vehicle rollover on Pleasant St in Williamstown. The vehicle left the scene prior to Troopers arriving. Upon arriving on scene Troopers observed damage to a fence post and numerous personal items from the bed of a pickup truck scattered across a lawn. Witnesses described the vehicle as a black pickup truck with heavy damage traveling towards Rood Pond Rd. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is asked to call the Middlesex Barracks at 802-229-9191.