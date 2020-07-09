FIVE STAR PROPERTY MANAGEMENT LAUNCHES WEBSITE

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
To Ease the Process for Investors and Tenants in San Francisco-Bay

We pride ourselves on the attention we pay to details, which sets us apart. Each and every owner and tenant we work with can count on us to be thoughtful and conscientious to their needs.”
— Roger Eagleton, Founder
SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, July 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Five Star Property Management has launched a new website to address the needs of real estate investors in the San Francisco-Bay area. Their approach to Property Management Service is based on developing strong relationships with both owners and their tenants, maintaining strong working arrangements. Because there are financial and legal implications with each lease or rental agreement, real estate rental is a business that must be handled professionally. Both property owners and tenants are obligated to adhere to conditions of the lease. Five Star Property Management takes the headache out of the process, helping owners sustain a profitable position while also maintaining good relationships with tenants.

With tax and accounting backgrounds, their highly educated and experienced staff knows that it’s all about the details, down to the penny. Many property management companies overlook the little details or ignore what they perceive as burdensome rules and regulations. Not Five Star Property Management. These kinds of oversights can, and often do, lead to increased expense and liability for property owners.
“We pride ourselves on the attention we pay to details, which sets us apart,” stated Roger Eagleton, Founder. “Each and every owner and tenant we work with can count on us to be thoughtful and conscientious to their needs.”

The new website is meant to highlight Five Star Property Management’s unparalleled professional services, show case studies and to highlight available rentals in the area. See the website at: gofivestarpm.com

About Five Star Property Management
Five Star Property Management was founded by Roger D. Eagleton, whose experience was with several national banking and lending institutions in real estate finance. He first started Energy Real Estate in 2010 and later, Five Star Property Management in 2012. The focus of the company is to pay attention to all of the details, big and small. With a staff of 4, Five Star covers the Bay Area of San Francisco including Burlingame, San Mateo, Foster City, Millbrae, San Bruno, Palo Alto, Redwood City, Redwood Shores, Mountain View, Los Gatos, and Sunnyvale.

Anna Covert
Covert Communication
+1 808-351-3629
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

