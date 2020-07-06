2020-07-06 15:04:19.37 $100,000 Scratchers Top Prize Won in Ozark

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Joshua Peter of Ozark uncovered a $100,000 top prize on a Missouri Lottery “$100,000 Money Multiplier” Scratchers ticket. The winning ticket was purchased at Bullseye 30, 1657 W. State Highway J, in Ozark.

“$100,000 Money Multiplier” is a $5 ticket with more than $3.8 million in unclaimed prizes remaining in the game, including another top prize of $100,000. Remaining prize amounts for all Scratchers games can be found at MOLottery.com and on the official Missouri Lottery app.

In the most recent fiscal year, players in Christian County won more than $9.4 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $968,000 in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $5.9 million went to education programs in the county.

