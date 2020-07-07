Construction causes traffic switch on US Hwy 2 between Grand Forks and Emerado tomorrow

Construction continues on the US Highway 2 project between Grand Forks and Emerado. Beginning tomorrow, Wednesday, July 8, two additional miles of the eastbound roadway on US Highway 2 will be closed and traffic will be placed head-to-head on the westbound roadway. With this additional closure, total length of head-to-head traffic is approximately 13 miles.

During this phase of the project, temporary traffic signals will be installed at the Airport Road/Grand Forks County Road 5 intersection to direct traffic and the existing signals will not be operating. Motorists are asked to use caution through the work zone and plan accordingly for short delays. This phase of the project is scheduled to last until mid-August.

During this phase of construction: