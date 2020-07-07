Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Bridge work closing Coolidge Highway under I-75 Thursday in Oakland County

Contact: Rob Morosi, MDOT Office of Communications, 248-483-5107 Agency: Transportation

Fast facts: - Thursday, crews will be pouring a new deck on the southbound I-75 bridge over Coolidge Highway. - This work will require closing Coolidge Highway under I-75 starting at 12 a.m. and ending by 9 a.m. Thursday.    - I-75 traffic is not expected to be impacted by this work.   

July 7, 2020 -- Weather permitting, Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) contracting crews will be closing both directions of Coolidge Highway under I-75 to pour a new bridge deck starting at 12 a.m. and ending by 9 a.m. Thursday, July 9. Currently, both directions of I-75 have two lanes open with all traffic using the northbound side of the freeway, separated by a temporary concrete barrier, between 13 Mile and Adams roads. This configuration will allow for the southbound lanes and bridges to be reconstructed this year. I-75 traffic will not be impacted by this bridge work.   

During the closure, northbound Coolidge Highway traffic will be directed to use Long Lake, Crooks and Square Lake roads. For southbound traffic, the posted detour uses Square Lake, Adams and Long Lake roads. Coolidge Highway will have one lane reopen by 9 a.m. Thursday.

Follow I-75 modernization progress on the web at www.Modernize75.com, or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Modernize75 or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Modernize75.    

