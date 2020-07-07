Clean-Up Project on I-80 WB tomorrow in Union County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists who travel on Interstate 80 westbound in White Deer Township, Union County, are advised of a lane restriction due to a soil remediation project that will take place tomorrow, due to a previous tractor trailer crash.

A contractor will be working in the area of mile marker 202 beginning on Wednesday, July 8, between the hours of 7:00 AM and 4:00 PM, weather permitting.

Motorists should expect the left (passing) lane to be closed while work is being performed.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays, watch for changing traffic patterns, and drive with caution.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

