2020 Georgia Legislative Policy Forum Begins July 15 With Opening Keynote Betsy DeVos
Betsy DeVos opens the 2020 Georgia Legislative Policy Forum with "An Education Conversation." Register today to attend via Zoom
Eight Sessions. Eight Think Tanks. One Venue. No Charge.
One legislative leader described the Georgia Legislative Policy Forum as “the opening shot” to the session, and for good reason: It’s the engine that revs up commonsense policy for Georgia.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, July 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2020 Georgia Legislative Policy Forum, described as “the opening shot” to the Georgia legislative session, takes a new and exciting format this year as the state and the nation cope with COVID-19.
— Georgia Public Policy Foundation
Held since 2010 as a daylong, in-person event, the Forum's format has been reshaped after the state’s response to the pandemic included a limit on the size of public gatherings. This year, a series of six sessions and two keynote speeches over eight weeks begins July 15. Each will be a live-streamed webinar on Zoom and available at no charge to the public and media.
The Forum brings state and national experts from the private sector and public policy arena to highlight the opportunities in innovation and transformation that Georgia's leaders can embrace. In an acknowledgment to the challenges families face because of the pandemic, the July 15 opening keynote is “An Education Conversation” with U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, followed on July 21 by an education panel discussion.
Appropriately, the theme for the 2020 event is “Wisdom, Justice, Adaptation,” a play on Georgia’s motto: “Wisdom, Justice, Moderation.” Six weekly sessions will tackle Education, The Budget, Land Use and Transportation, The Economy, Housing, and Healthcare.
Speakers include economist Stephen Moore, "uber-geographer" Joel Kotkin of Newgeography.com, legislative leaders and experts from eight think tanks across the nation. The 2020 Georgia Legislative Policy Forum is a must for Georgia policymakers and legislators, candidates and citizens interested in practical, commonsense lessons for success in the state.
SESSIONS:
July 15: "An Education Conversation," with Betsy DeVos, U.S. Education Secretary (Opening keynote)
July 21: Session 1 – Opportunities for Education Adaptation
July 28: Session 2 – Budget Calisthenics
August 4: Session 3 – The Changing Views of Land Use and Transportation
August 11: Session 4 – The Economy: Effects and Expectations
August 18: Session 5 – Affordable Housing or Housing Affordability?
August 25: Session 6 – Healthcare: The Diagnosis, The Prognosis
Closing Keynote TBA
These sessions are open to the public and media, and are offered on Zoom at no charge. Registrants must have a verified Zoom account.
Read more about the 2020 Georgia Legislative Policy Forum here.
For sponsorship opportunities, contact Kennedy Atkins at 404-256-4050 or kennedy@georgiapolicy.org.
About the Georgia Public Policy Foundation: Established in 1991, the Georgia Public Policy Foundation is a trusted, independent resource for voters and elected officials. The Foundation provides actionable solutions to real-life problems by bringing people together.
Benita Dodd
Georgia Public Policy Foundation
+1 404-256-4050
