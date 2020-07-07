High Frequency SMA Connectors Reduce Frequency Range Limitations
Amphenol RF expands its SMA offerings with durable and compact high frequency straight plugs.
Amphenol (NYSE:APH)DANBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amphenol RF is pleased to announce the expansion of its high frequency SMA connector series with extended frequency cable mount connectors supporting up to 34 GHz. With a lightweight, compact and vibration proof design, they are ideal for a variety of applications including 5G wireless infrastructure, military, RFID and radar systems.
These new cable connectors are available in a straight solder plug configuration and optimized for various conformable and semi-rigid cables. A threaded coupling mechanism ensures uniform contact of the outer conductors which enables the SMA connector to minimize reflections and attenuation at higher frequencies. This allows for a high degree of mechanical strength and durability.
SMA high frequency connectors are machined with brass bodies and beryllium copper contacts, both of which feature a cost-effective gold over high-phosphorous nickel plating ensuring optimal conductivity for the life of the connector. They also incorporate a stainless steel retaining ring and coupling nut, and PTFE insulator supporting temperatures up to 165 degrees Celsius.
In addition to these reliable and durable SMA plugs, Amphenol RF offers a robust portfolio of high frequency connectors.
Amphenol RF is a leading manufacturer of coaxial connectors for use in radio frequency, microwave, and data transmission system applications. Headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut, USA, Amphenol RF has global sales, marketing and manufacturing locations in North America, Asia and Europe. Standard products include RF connectors, coaxial adapters and RF cable assemblies. Custom engineered products include multi-port ganged interconnect, blind mate and hybrid mixed-signal solutions.
# # #
Lindsay Sperling - Marketing Communications Manager
Amphenol RF
+1 203-796-2034
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn