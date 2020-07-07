Quality Reviews Launches Three New Services to Improve Patient Experience
Solution suite includes quick and easy appointment reminders, managing patient flow, and promoting online transparencyNEW YORK, NY, USA, July 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quality Reviews, Inc., the leading real-time patient feedback and service recovery company, today announced the launch of three new services to improve patient experience. In addition to its suite of real-time feedback solutions, Quality Reviews has addressed the need for user-friendly, light-touch patient communication tools to maximize patient convenience and experience in the outpatient setting. These three new services include:
Q-Reminders – an easy appointment reminder tool that reduces no-shows and helps maintain an optimum clinic schedule. Working with any cell phone, this SMS text-based solution enables the sharing of important instructions and information with patients, while reducing overall administrative burden on front-line staff.
Q-Notify – born out of a necessity to maintain social distancing, this is an SMS text solution that notifies patients and caregivers of important touch points during an outpatient medical visit or procedure. Instead of waiting in a crowded area before an in-office medical visit, a patient or caregiver can wait safely off-site before seeing their medical provider. When the provider is ready to see the patient, a notification is sent to the patient’s cell phone, so that they can enter the office and immediately begin the visit. For ambulatory surgical procedures, this tool can keep caregivers updated on the patient’s status during the day of the procedure and can arrive on-site only when the patient is ready for discharge. Creating a remote “waiting room,” Q-Notify facilitates the quick, safe, and efficient flow of patients through a medical practice or surgical procedure.
Q-Transparency – Transparency builds trust, and trust builds loyalty. This solution seamlessly publishes patient-generated feedback on health system or clinic websites. Leveraging simple and secure application programming interfaces (APIs), the rich, authenticated feedback data generated by our real-time patient feedback tool, Q-Reviews, is fed through Q-Transparency to enable quick and easy publication of valuable patient feedback.
“We are pleased to expand our product suite that accommodates the emerging needs of our clients and their patients,” said Edward Shin, MD, CEO and Co-founder of Quality Reviews. “Patient experience is now more important than ever before, and we remain committed to helping our clients help their patients have the best possible experience under challenging circumstances,” he added.
About Quality Reviews, Inc.
Based in New York, Quality Reviews, Inc., was founded by physicians and entrepreneurs with a combined 30-plus years of clinical, healthcare and technology experience. Quality Reviews, Inc., helps healthcare provider organizations capture and analyze real-time patient feedback to facilitate service recovery. For more information, visit http://www.q-reviews.com.
