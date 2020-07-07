SemiCab Continues Momentum with Strong Start to 2020
Digital freight network provider delivering much-needed transparency to the long-haul freight industry doubles its user network for three consecutive months
We feel more confident than ever before that the market is ready and in need of a digital freight network like SemiCab”ATLANTA, GA, USA, July 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SemiCab, a leading digital freight network focused on eliminating empty miles to decrease volatility and stabilize costs across the long-haul transportation space, today announced that it has set a record pace of network growth in the second quarter of 2020. This achievement caps off the start of a record-breaking year of expansion and increased platform traffic for the organization.
— Jagan Reddy, SemiCab Co-Founder.
Since the beginning of 2020, SemiCab has:
● Doubled the size of its user network month to month for the period of April, May and June. The company now has hundreds of carriers searching among an average of 60k available loads/day.
● Strengthened the scalability of its digital freight ecosystem to predict and optimize millions of loads and hundreds of thousands of trucks.
● Released the SemiCab app for both Apple and Android devices to enable on-the-go carriers to instantly book a load without back-and-forth negotiations.
● Launched a massive effort to support shippers and carriers hard hit by the coronavirus.
● Been named an April 2020 Cool Vendor in the Cool Vendors in Supply Chain report by Gartner, Inc. published on April 16th which profiles five emerging vendors that supply chain technology leaders should watch for their ability to drive enhanced business value.
● Received positive media coverage in Logistics Viewpoints and Automotive World.
● Solidified partnerships with supply chain industry leaders including Oracle, Blue Yonder, and Chainalytics.
● Doubled the size of its engineering team.
● Received a $1.7M strategic investment from Sonata Software, a global technology company, that enables successful platform based digital transformation initiatives for enterprises, to create businesses that are connected, open, intelligent and scalable.
“Since the start of the year, we have witnessed massive volatility in the long-haul transportation market, Says Jagan Reddy, SemiCab Co-Founder. “We feel more confident than ever before that the market is ready and in need of a digital freight network like SemiCab that creates additional capacity without adding trucks or miles and smooths out the unpredictability in the market. We’re excited to continue growing and supporting our community.”
About SemiCab, Inc.
SemiCab, an April 2020 Gartner Cool Vendor in Supply Chain Management, is a digital freight ecosystem built to help shippers, carriers, and brokers alike. SemiCab facilitates communication, enables collaboration, and brings much-needed transparency to the long-haul freight industry. To create visibility, SemiCab uses real-time data from API-based load tendering and pre-built integrations with TMS and ELD partners. To build fully loaded round trips, SemiCab uses AI/ML predictions and proprietary optimization models. By taking advantage of modern technology and advanced optimization techniques, SemiCab removes empty miles, generates new capacity, and shares the value created across the ecosystem. The result? Shippers pay less and carriers and drivers make more. To learn more visit: SemiCab.com.
Gartner Disclaimer: The GARTNER COOL VENDOR badge is a trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
