Balmorhea Closure Extended to Fall 2020

TOYAHVALE— Due to construction delays caused by the public health crisis, Balmorhea State Park’s closure has been extended until the fall. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department remains in constant consultation with onsite contractors to ensure that the projects are completed safely and in as timely a manner as possible.

Construction projects in progress at Balmorhea State Park include removal and replacement of all existing septic systems, replacement of the chain-link fence surrounding the pool to one made of wrought iron and limestone, reconstruction of the CCC pergola by the diving board, completion of repairs to the campground and San Solomon Courts, and renovations to the manager’s house and concession building.

The safety of visitors has always been the highest priority and as the work on these important projects continues, the public is encouraged to remain vigilant near Balmorhea State Park as heavy machinery and construction equipment is being used.

Up-to-date information about the park can be found in the park alerts banner on the Balmorhea State Park webpage.

