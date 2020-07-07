Governor Amends Certain Extensions On Renewals & Titling Newly Acquired Vehicles

Governor Noem signed an Executive Order amending the emergency declaration extending certain vehicle registration renewals and the time period to title newly acquired vehicles.

South Dakotans who had been delayed in renewing their registrations during the months of March and May of 2020 will have until July 31, 2020, to complete their registration renewals. Additionally, any newly acquired vehicles, whose seller’s or temporary permits expired from the end of March through today will have until July 31, 2020 to title and register their vehicle. Interest and penalties associated with the extended title and registration periods will be waived, as long as they are current before August 1, 2020.

As of June 2020, individuals have been required to complete their annual registration renewals on time. Individuals will need to title any newly acquired vehicles within the allowed time frame. Interest and penalty charges will apply to missed deadlines.

DOR Motor Vehicle Services

The Department of Revenue strives to serve the citizens of South Dakota by providing solutions that keep them online and out-of-line. In addition to County Courthouses reopening to the public, we continue to offer several alternative ways to complete your renewals online.

Our online services allow users to review and renew vehicle registration/decals and license plates, purchase new license plates, opt-in for email renewal and general notifications, find out the estimated renewal cost of vehicles, report the sale of a vehicle, and print a seller's permit. Annual license renewals can be done online through the Vehicle Registration & Plates portal at mysdcars.sd.gov.

Visit a DMV Now kiosk to renew a vehicle registration in less than five minutes. A vehicle owner can navigate through the easy-to-use touch screen (voice assistance available) with a valid South Dakota driver’s license, South Dakota identification card, or if a company, the information provided on its renewal notice. Once the payment has been submitted and the transaction is completed, the vehicle renewal tags and vehicle registration are dispensed directly from the machine. To find your nearest DMV Now License Renewal Self-Service Kiosk, please visit https://sddmvnowkiosk.com/.

Renew registrations by mail with your local county offices. You will need to include a $1 mailing fee for registration cards and a driver’s license or identification card number. If you are looking to transfer your title, please contact your local treasurer with questions on the appropriate fees and documentation to be mailed in. Find your local county treasurers contact information by going to https://dor.sd.gov/government/county-treasurers/contact-county-treasurers/.

Please feel free to contact us using the chat function on our website at dor.sd.gov or at 800-829-9188. Our team is ready to answer your questions.