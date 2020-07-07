How the Deer Moon Hungers by Susan Wingate Debuts On July 15th With Zoom Launch Party

How the Deer Moon Hungers

Author Will Be Holding Contest With Winners Receiving Copies of Book

I am super-excited to being doing the launch of How the Deer Moon Hungers on Zoom with readers around the world. My hope is that they enjoy the book and the festivities even if it is done virtually.” — Susan Wingate

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Susan Wingate announces that her award-winning and critically acclaimed novel, How the Deer Moon Hungers (ISBN - 979-8629230182, False Bay Books, 2020) will debut on July 15, 2020. She will be hosting a Zoom launch party that day at 2 PM PT to 3 PM PT. She will do a short reading from the book and do a question and answer session with fans. She will also be holding a contest drawing names from fans who submitted their names and email addresses with five winners receiving an autographed paperback copy of How the Deer Moon Hungers and ten receiving a free Kindle edition. The book giveaway is managed by Gleam.io software which tracks winners on contest participant point-based activity. After the giveaway ends, the software randomly selects winners based on all entrants’ point-based activity. Winners will be announced at the end of the book launch party around 2:55 PM PT. How the Deer Moon Hungers won the Pacific Book Review Award for best fiction of 2020 and has been nominated for numerous awards. It has earned critical reviews from Foreword Clarion Reviews, The Book Commentary, Midwest Book Reviews, San Francisco Book Review, and many more. The eBook will retail at a promotional price between now and for the book launch on July 15th for only $3.99. The price will increase to the eBook’s regular price of $9.99 on July 16th.

“I am honored, proud, and ecstatic that How the Deer Moon Hungers is making its worldwide debut” said Susan Wingate, author of How the Deer Moon Hungers. “Writing the book was a labor of love and was a great process to write coming of age story that readers are falling in love with. I am super-excited to being doing the launch of Deer Moon on Zoom with readers around the world. My hope is that they enjoy the book and the festivities even if it must be done virtually.”

In How the Deer Moon Hungers, Mackenzie Fraser knows that her parents aren’t getting back together. Despite her attempts to shelter her seven-year-old sister, Tessa, from the truth, she cannot protect her from brutal realities. Then, on a trip into town, a drunk driver crashes into Tessa, killing her.

Because Mackenzie had marijuana in her possession when Tessa died, she is sentenced to eighteen months in a juvenile detention center for intent to distribute. In detention, Mackenzie experiences violence and sexual abuse, both from other girls and from staff members. Over the course of eighteen months, she considers her relationships with her parents, her friend Gemma, and others affected by Tessa’s death.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Susan Wingate is a #1 Amazon bestselling award-winning author of over fifteen novels. Susan writes across fiction often setting her stories in the Pacific Northwest where lives in Washington State with her husband, Bob.

Susan Wingate is available for interviews from mid-July to the end of August 2020, either on the radio or virtually through platforms such as Zoom and Skype.