Court returns to historic Stutsman County courthouse

Stutsman County District court will return to where it all began in 1883 for North Dakota.

Built before North Dakota was a state, the Historic 1883 Stutsman County Courthouse was tapped to be the location for Stutsman County District court as they adjust for the pandemic.

Barb Hill is the Clerk of District Court for Stutsman County. Hill says they had been in contact with different locations to hold District Court before they reached out to 1883 Historic Stutsman County Courthouse Site Supervisor Steve Reidburn.

