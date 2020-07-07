Motor World Celebrating Four Years in Business

One of Central Virginia's premier used car dealerships has reached a milestone.

MADISON HEIGHTS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a study, in the United States, more businesses are closing up shop than opening their doors, but thanks to hard work, dedication, and commitment to customer service, representatives with Madison Heights, VA based Motor World announced today that the company is celebrating four years in business.

"It has been an honor serving our clients for four years," said Joshua (Adam) Huffines, owner and spokesperson for Motor World. "It seems like yesterday, and for us to see it blossom the way that it has for the past two years, we're very excited about what the future holds."

Motor World is Central Virginia's premier used car dealership. The company specializes in aggressively priced vehicles of all makes and models all priced under $12,000 and takes great pride in its vehicles and their cleanliness, quality, and value.

The company was awarded the Readers Choice 2019 award for central Virginia's best used car dealership.

Readers Choice (https://newsadvance.com/special_eeditions/readerschoice/page-e-96/page_00596365-68d7-5cb3-9510-84ff0cde820f.html) is the pre-eminent awards program of its kind in Central Virginia. The publication asks the readers of its print edition - and visitors to newsadvance.com, now at an all-time high with more than 300,000 each month - - to vote for their local favorites in a wide array of categories.

For this award, more than 75,000 votes were cast for outstanding business in more than 200 subcategories; 633 winners out of 5,611 businesses were nominated. The winners were recognized during a celebration at The Academy of Fine Arts in downtown Lynchburg.

Motor World is the only dealership in town that provides a comprehensive ASC 3 month/3,000 mile warranty with every vehicle.

"We also offer a wide variety of financing options to get you approved no matter your credit or financial situation," Huffines said.

For more information, please visit www.motorworldva.com/used-inventory/index.

###

About Motor World

When you come to us in Madison Heights to see our selection of used models up close, you'll notice how our team is ready to cater our attention to your individual needs. The used Preowned models that we carry are high-value and priced affordably so you can make the most of your finances. We have a reputation for providing Lynchburg drivers with quality care, and we want you to be our next success story.

Contact Details:

Joshua (Adam) Huffines

3713 S Amherst Hwy

Madison Heights, VA 24572

United States

Phone: 877-886-8412

Source: Motor World