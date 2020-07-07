Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Customer Identity Leader LoginRadius Simplifies Digital Onboarding for Safebridge's Customers

Cloud-based CIAM platform backs the Digital Crew Competence Management platform for secure identity and centralized access

The benchmark for a great onboarding experience is to figure out how seamless the customer experience is at all entry-points”
— Rakesh Soni, CEO of LoginRadius
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LoginRadius, a worldwide leader in SaaS-based consumer identity and access management (CIAM) solution, is happy to announce its successful service implementation for Cyprus-based Safebridge, a full-stack digital crew competence management solutions provider. The identity platform delivered a holistic, single-point approach to authentication and access for Safebridge’s customers to enter its universe.

Safebridge is a maritime industry leader that primarily offers e-assessment, e-learning, and e-certification web-based platforms for recreational sailors and professional mariners.

The company's willingness to build a state-of-the-art customer onboarding experience made it leverage LoginRadius' solutions, alongside complying with consumer privacy regulations including the EU’s GDPR.

"Login Radius was the perfect partner for the company-wide, integrated, tailor-made solution we needed. Excellent communication, comprehensive documentation, and a very professional approach. LoginRadius is the team for the job—methodical and customer-focused," highlighted the Spokesperson from Safebridge.

"The benchmark for a great onboarding experience is to figure out how seamless the customer experience is at all entry-points. It has become extremely important to deliver a frictionless customer journey with low-barrier collaboration with third parties," said Rakesh Soni, CEO of LoginRadius. "When Safebridge approached us with a similar requirement, we were excited about the journey. Rightfully, we delivered the much-anticipated identity management platform for their customers."

Following the implementation, Safebridge now offers a centralized login system via single sign-on (SSO), can add custom fields, and allows its customers to add and retrieve multiple custom objects.

The project additionally involved the implementation of a two-step activation process during registration, among others.

LoginRadius has also published a case study to highlight Safebridge's journey and experience from onboarding to implementation. It is available for download from the LoginRadius official website.

About LoginRadius

LoginRadius is a leading cloud-based consumer identity and access management (CIAM) solution that empowers businesses to deliver a delightful consumer experience and win consumer trust.

The developer-friendly Identity Platform provides a comprehensive set of APIs to enable authentication, identity verification, single sign-on, user management, and account protection capabilities such as multi-factor authentication on any web or mobile application. The company offers open source SDKs, integrations with over 150 third party applications, pre-designed and customizable login interfaces, and best-in-class data security products. The platform is already loved by over 3,000 businesses with a monthly reach of 1.17 billion users worldwide.

The company has been named as a leading industry player in consumer customer identity and access management (CIAM) by Gartner, KuppingerCole, and Computer Weekly. Microsoft is a major technology partner and investor.

For more information, visit loginradius.com or follow @LoginRadius on Twitter.

