Drowning at Baker Reservoir in Warren

CONTACT: Conservation Officer Greg Jellison 603-744-5470 603-271-3361 July 7, 2020

Warren, NH – On Monday July 6, 2020, at approximately 6:30 p.m., Conservation Officers from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department were notified of a potential drowning at the Baker Reservoir in Warren. A witness saw a man and a dog in a canoe capsize on the pond. The victim’s dog reached shore, but the victim was unable to and disappeared beneath the water. Crews from the Warren, Wentworth, and Rumney Fire Departments, as well as Warren Wentworth Ambulance Service, were on scene and placed a buoy marker near where the victim was last seen. The victim’s body was recovered in approximately 10 feet of water and about 50 feet from the shore by a diver from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Dive Team at 8:05 p.m. The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of the family. The investigation is being led by the New Hampshire Marine Patrol.

Conservation Officers would like to remind boaters to always wear the appropriate safety equipment regardless of your swimming abilities.

