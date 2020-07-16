Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Exeter Orthodontics Offers Philadelphia Braces with New Office in Springfield

Exeter Orthodontics is offering braces in Springfield, PA

Exeter Orthodontics is offering Philadelphia braces from a new location in Springfield, PA. Braces and Invisalign are available.

SPRINGFIELD, PA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exeter Orthodontics is now offering Philadelphia braces with a new office in nearby Springfield, PA. The Springfield location of Exeter Ortho marks the practice’s sixth location in eastern Pennsylvania.

The cost of braces in Springfield is only $3,995. There are no hidden fees and x-rays, retainers, adjustments, and repairs are all included. Free consultations are available, as well as payment plans.

“We look forward to offering the families of the Philadelphia area affordable orthodontic care,” explains Dr. Soraya Mills, orthodontist in Springfield. “Our goal is to ensure no one is denied the care they need.”

In addition to braces, Invisalign in Springfield is also available. Invisalign uses transparent aligners to gradually move teeth into place over time. These aligners can be removed as needed for eating and brushing.

To learn more about braces in Springfield and to request a free consultation with Exeter Orthodontics, visit https://exeterorthodontics.com/request-appointment/. New patients are being accepted.


About Exeter Orthodontics: For several years, Exeter Orthodontics, a Pennsylvania-based orthodontic practice, has offered area patients braces and Invisalign treatments for as low as $3,995. Its team of orthodontists remains dedicated to providing high-quality care at an affordable price. Learn more at http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/.

Meredith Souder
Exeter Orthodontics
+1 610-401-0559
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

Exeter Orthodontics: Affordable Braces in Springfield, PA

