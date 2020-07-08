Nomadic Learning Announces Partnership with the Martini Education and Opportunity Trust
Nomadic Learning is proud to partner with Martini Education and Opportunity Trust (MEOT) to expand access to our collaborative digital leadership solutions.NEW YORK, NY, USA, July 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nomadic Learning is proud to partner with Martini Education and Opportunity Trust (MEOT) to expand access to our collaborative digital leadership solutions. With the generosity of MEOT, we are able to provide 5000 free licenses to the Nomadic Academy—our leadership and management community—to organizations and individuals worldwide. These licenses are for nonprofits, educators, and those that work in social innovation and social justice. We will prioritize changemakers from historically excluded communities, including those that further the cause of the Black Lives Matter movement.
For five years, Nomadic Learning has provided exceptional digital leadership and management development to clients and partners like IBM, PepsiCo, and Unilever. Nomadic Academy, launched June 2020, is an important next step in our mission. It teaches leaders to use empathy, flexibility, and dialogue to manage with sensitivity in times of crisis.
MEOT is an education and opportunity trust that supports students and young business professionals as they lead the transformation of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) structures worldwide. Founded by Brent Martini and Carey Weiss, it “puts wind in the sails” of initiatives that power social and environmental changemakers.
Together, Nomadic Learning and MEOT will open doors for the next generation of leaders.
“We are grateful to partner with MEOT to expand access to the Nomadic Academy. We believe strongly in furthering the Black Lives Matter movement and other social justice causes. We hope our platform is a valuable resource to the organizations leading this wave of change” Tim Sarchet, COO and co-founder, Nomadic Learning
“We are honored to enter this partnership with Nomadic Learning. There is no more pressing and relevant need today than to build scale around change management and social innovation in all sectors.” Brent Martini, founder, MEOT
Please reach out here if you are interested in applying on behalf of a team or organization, or as an individual. Enrollments for qualifying organizations will be awarded on a rolling basis starting July 2020. Individuals may submit applications now, and enrollments for qualifying individuals will be awarded in October 2020.
To learn more about the Nomadic Academy, visit our website here.
To learn more about MEOT, visit the website here.
