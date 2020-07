Report Finds 23% of Workers Were Unprepared For the Shift to Remote Work

Nomadic Academy Remote Work Bootcamp Trends Report

Nomadic Academy releases the first report analyzing the experiences of thousands of workers in their Remote Work Bootcamp

In our fast paced, digital world, I believe this will lay the foundation for how we continue to connect going forward—a new normal.” — Remote Work Bootcamp Learner

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YOK, USA, July 16, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Up until March 2020, remote work was mostly a thought experiment. The pandemic changed that. It rewrote every rule of working, and pushed us into a massive global experiment with implementing remote work at scale.Nomadic Learning launched the Remote Work Bootcamp (RWBC) because we knew the workforce faced a difficult moment of transition and that we could offer valuable support. The RWBC was the inaugural Program in what would become the Nomadic Academy , a learning community that prepares the next generation of leaders to thrive in times of great uncertainty.Now, several months into the RWBC, we are taking stock of the data and feedback we have received from our learners.Here are a few highlights from our analysis:Nearly a quarter of respondents—23%—were unprepared for the shift to remote workLeadership matters. 47% of our learners say they trust their leaders more now than before the pandemicOur next challenge is sustaining remote work. 38% of learners do not feel prepared for the next phase of this crisisComplete the form here to download the full report.