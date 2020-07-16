Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 763 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,327 in the last 365 days.

Report Finds 23% of Workers Were Unprepared For the Shift to Remote Work

Nomadic Academy logo. Black abstract infinity symbol with black text reading "Nomadic Academy."

Nomadic Academy

White and green text on black and white fields, imposed over a photo of a desk with a laptop and plant.

Remote Work Bootcamp Trends Report

Nomadic Academy releases the first report analyzing the experiences of thousands of workers in their Remote Work Bootcamp

In our fast paced, digital world, I believe this will lay the foundation for how we continue to connect going forward—a new normal.”
— Remote Work Bootcamp Learner
NEW YORK CITY, NEW YOK, USA, July 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Up until March 2020, remote work was mostly a thought experiment. The pandemic changed that. It rewrote every rule of working, and pushed us into a massive global experiment with implementing remote work at scale.

Nomadic Learning launched the Remote Work Bootcamp (RWBC) because we knew the workforce faced a difficult moment of transition and that we could offer valuable support. The RWBC was the inaugural Program in what would become the Nomadic Academy, a learning community that prepares the next generation of leaders to thrive in times of great uncertainty.

Now, several months into the RWBC, we are taking stock of the data and feedback we have received from our learners.

Here are a few highlights from our analysis:

Nearly a quarter of respondents—23%—were unprepared for the shift to remote work

Leadership matters. 47% of our learners say they trust their leaders more now than before the pandemic

Our next challenge is sustaining remote work. 38% of learners do not feel prepared for the next phase of this crisis

Complete the form here to download the full report.

Rebecca Endicott
Nomadic Learning
+1 617-967-9976
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Report Finds 23% of Workers Were Unprepared For the Shift to Remote Work

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.