Top Chef Calls for Restaurant Rent Relief

Chef Vincent Tropepe action shot in the kitchen

New York City Chef Calls for Restaurant Rent Relief Due To COVID-19

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award winning, multi-certified chef and business consultant, Vincent Tropepe is calling upon New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Governor Andrew Cuomo and City Council Small Business Chair Mark Gjonaj to swiftly put into action a rent relief package for restaurants and food service establishments that have been devastated economically by the COVID-19 pandemic.

With COVID-19’s continued crippling affects on the restaurant industry, Tropepe is proposing a sliding scale of rent relief. Because there is no indoor dining for the foreseeable future, the proposal outlines a 50% decrease of rent because there is no indoor dining at all. When indoor dining does begin, with capacity limited to 25% of diners, the rent reduction would move to 35%. When occupancy at 50% is achieved, the rent reduction would decrease to 25%. When dining is back to normal at 100% occupancy, the restaurant would then be obligated to pay the stipulated lease amount.

Chef Tropepe states “In a city like New York, it is common for renters to pay a premium rent. This rental relief will dramatically help the restaurant's cash flow and in many cases will prevent permanent closures.”

Tropepe is imploring elected officials in New York State to consider this action immediately to provide help for struggling restaurateurs, who are the lifeblood of communities throughout New York.

About Chef Vincent Tropepe:

A life-long New Yorker, Chef Vince started his critically acclaimed culinary career as the understudy to Alain Ducasse at Alain at The Essex House immediately upon graduating from The Art Institute of New York City. This was followed by runs at Mr. K’s, The 21 Club and The Rainbow Room, among other legendary establishments. As a personal chef, Tropepe’s long list of notable clients include four United States Presidents, Luciano Pavarotti, Michael Jackson, and Al Pacino.



