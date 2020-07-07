New Haven Barracks / Retail Theft (x2) / DLS-C (x2)

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B500796, 20B501412

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. S. Ovchinnikoff

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 03/28/2020, 03/30/2020 at 2225 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Shoreham Service Center

VIOLATIONS:

-Retail Theft (2 counts)

-Criminal DLS (2 counts)

ACCUSED: James Turner

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shoreham, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 03/30/2020 at approximately 2225 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a retail theft that occurred at the Shoreham Service Center in the Town of Shoreham. Troopers identified the suspect as James Turner (30) of Shoreham, VT.

Upon investigation, Troopers discovered Turner drove to the Shoreham Service Center and stole two cartons of Marlboro cigarettes valued at $211.55. Turner's operator’s license was under suspension or revocation in the State of VT.

On 06/09/2020, the Vermont State Police received a report of a second retail theft by Turner that occurred at the Shoreham Service Center on 03/28/2020. Upon investigation, Troopers discovered Turner drove to the Shoreham Service Center and stole one carton of L&M cigarettes valued at $91.27.

Troopers made several attempts to locate Turner and were unsuccessful.

On 07/06/2020, the Vermont State Police subsequently located Turner during a motor vehicle stop and placed him under arrest. Turner was transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. Turner was later transported to and lodged at Marble Valley Correctional Facility due to an active arrest warrant.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/21/2020, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Facility

BAIL: $200

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.