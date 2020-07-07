Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Right Lane Closure on SR 309, Luzerne County

Dunmore – There will be a right lane closure on SR 309 Northbound under I-81 NB in Ashley Borough to perform emergency bridge repair on Tuesday, July 7 from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Motorists should use alternative routes when traveling in the area.

Media contact: Michael S. Taluto, 570-963-3502

Source: PennDOT District 4

Right Lane Closure on SR 309, Luzerne County

