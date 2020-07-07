More Trout for R Park!

Watch an underwater view of fish being stocked at R Park recently!

Jackson - A second shipment of Snake River cutthroat trout were put into the kids' fishing pond at Rendezvous "R" Park recently, courtesy of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. This time a total of 700 fish were released with 100 of those being the full-grown retired brood stock fish that provided eggs for the Auburn Fish Hatchery's spawning program. This brings the total to 1600 fish stocked with 200 of those being 16" cutthroats. Watch an underwater video of the fish plunging into the water as they check out they're new home!

- WGFD -