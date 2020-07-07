Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 714 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,901 in the last 365 days.

More Trout for R Park!

Mark Gocke, Public Information Specialist, 307-249-5811

July 06, 2020

Sign Up up for our newsletter

Watch an underwater view of fish being stocked at R Park recently!

Jackson - A second shipment of Snake River cutthroat trout were put into the kids' fishing pond at Rendezvous "R" Park recently, courtesy of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. This time a total of 700 fish were released with 100 of those being the full-grown retired brood stock fish that provided eggs for the Auburn Fish Hatchery's spawning program. This brings the total to 1600 fish stocked with 200 of those being 16" cutthroats. Watch an underwater video of the fish plunging into the water as they check out they're new home!

- WGFD -

 

You just read:

More Trout for R Park!

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.