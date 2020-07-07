Game and Fish Commission offers online attendance option

The public is invited to attend in person or via ZOOM video conferencing

Cheyenne - The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission’s next meeting is July 16-17 in Rawlins. The public is invited to attend in person or via ZOOM video conferencing and will have a chance to comment on each specific agenda item and can speak to the Commission about any matter, regardless of their attendance method.

To participate via ZOOM, registration is required. Once registered, participants will receive a confirmation email with instructions to join the meeting. There are different sign-up links for each day:

For those who would like to attend in person, the meeting will be held at the Jeffrey Memorial Community Center, 315 West Pine Street. The meeting will follow state public gathering recommendations which allow for 50 people in a confined space without restrictions. Face coverings are encouraged if social distancing is not possible during the meeting.

The Commission will hear informational presentations and updates on several items including wildlife crossing projects; large carnivore monitoring research and conflicts; Mule Deer Initiative projects; an overview of various trapping issues, the antelope limited quota draw, the new Cody Regional Office construction and an update from the WYldlife Fund.

The Commission will be asked to vote to approve the department’s Chronic Wasting Disease Management Plan, the result of a collaborative CWD working group. Additionally, Game and Fish will seek approval for the fiscal year 2021 budget, Chap. 47 - Gray Wolf Hunting Season, the special allocation of antelope licenses and the agency’s Wolverine Management Plan.

The department will also present annual employee recognition awards for 2019.

The public is also invited to a tour of the Rawlins area prior to the meeting on July 15 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The tour will focus on the High Savery Reservoir and the Red Rim Grizzly Wildlife Habitat Management Area. The public will need to provide their own transportation and lunch. Anyone interested should meet in front of the Holiday Inn Express, 201 Airport Road, Rawlins at 11 a.m.

The full agenda with all presentations is available on the Game and Fish website. Learn more and watch on the Commission webpage.

The State of Wyoming supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Anyone needing auxiliary aids should contact the Game and Fish at (307) 777-4501. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations.

