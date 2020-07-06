DLI issues approximately $45M in UI payments for the week of June 29 through July 3

The Montana Department of Labor & Industry (DLI) today announced that over 43,000 Unemployment Insurance (UI) payments totaling approximately $45M were issued over the week of June 29 through July 3, providing benefits to Montanans impacted by COVID-19.

That figure includes regular UI benefits, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) benefits, and the additional $600 weekly Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) benefits.

“We’re continuing our efforts to ensure all eligible Montanans receive the benefits they deserve as quickly as possible,” said UI Administrator Paul Martin. “We’d like to continue encouraging employers to sign up for the State Information Data Exchange System at uieservices.mt.gov. By signing up for this platform, employers can help us process claims faster and receive next-day UI claims-related notices electronically.”

Below is a data breakdown of outgoing UI payments for the week of June 29 through July 3:

Date payments distributed Regular UI Payments Reg. UI & PEUC FPUC Benefits PUA Payments PUA-FPUC Payments PEUC Benefits Total Payments - $ Total # of Payments 29-Jun $6,594,103 $16,953,000 $376,165 $1,142,400 $493,199 $25,558,867 27,221 30-Jun $862,972 $2,071,200 $2,159,104 $7,205,400 $58,579 $12,357,255 12,340 1-Jul $479,394 $1,102,200 $578,260 $1,810,800 $48,100 $4,018,754 2,600 2-Jul $352,893 $820,800 $393,693 $1,240,200 $45,528 $2,853,114 1,524 3-Jul $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - - Total $8,289,362 $20,947,200 $3,507,222 $11,398,800 $645,406 $44,787,990 43,685

Payments were not issued on July 3 due to the July 4 holiday. The above figures do not represent the number of individuals who have received payment. Individual claimants could have two payments in that total, or one payment representing two weeks’ worth of benefits.

DLI continues to encourage anyone who believes they may be eligible for UI to file a claim online at MontanaWorks.gov, or at mtpua.mt.gov for those that fall under the PUA eligibility guidelines . Those with technical, eligibility or benefits questions are encouraged to view the COVID-19 resource website at dli.mt.gov/covid-19. A variety of information for both Montana workers and employers are available, in addition to resources to help claimants navigate the unemployment process.

A landing page for easy access to relevant Labor Market Information, including UI claims data, is available here: dli.mt.gov/labor-market-information.