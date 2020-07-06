Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 714 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,900 in the last 365 days.

DLI issues approximately $45M in UI payments for the week of June 29 through July 3

The Montana Department of Labor & Industry (DLI) today announced that over 43,000 Unemployment Insurance (UI) payments totaling approximately $45M were issued over the week of June 29 through July 3, providing benefits to Montanans impacted by COVID-19.

That figure includes regular UI benefits, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) benefits, and the additional $600 weekly Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) benefits.

“We’re continuing our efforts to ensure all eligible Montanans receive the benefits they deserve as quickly as possible,” said UI Administrator Paul Martin. “We’d like to continue encouraging employers to sign up for the State Information Data Exchange System at uieservices.mt.gov. By signing up for this platform, employers can help us process claims faster and receive next-day UI claims-related notices electronically.”

 

Below is a data breakdown of outgoing UI payments for the week of June 29 through July 3:

Date payments distributed

Regular UI Payments

Reg. UI & PEUC 

FPUC Benefits

PUA

Payments

PUA-FPUC

Payments

PEUC

Benefits

Total Payments - $

Total # of Payments

29-Jun

$6,594,103

$16,953,000

$376,165

$1,142,400

$493,199

$25,558,867

27,221

30-Jun

$862,972

$2,071,200

$2,159,104

$7,205,400

$58,579

$12,357,255

12,340

1-Jul

$479,394

$1,102,200

$578,260

$1,810,800

$48,100

$4,018,754

2,600

2-Jul

$352,893

$820,800

$393,693

$1,240,200

$45,528

$2,853,114

1,524

3-Jul

 $   -  

 $   -  

 $  -  

 $  -  

 $   -  

 $ -  

-

Total

$8,289,362

$20,947,200

$3,507,222

$11,398,800

$645,406

$44,787,990

43,685

Payments were not issued on July 3 due to the July 4 holiday. The above figures do not represent the number of individuals who have received payment. Individual claimants could have two payments in that total, or one payment representing two weeks’ worth of benefits.

 

DLI continues to encourage anyone who believes they may be eligible for UI to file a claim online at MontanaWorks.gov, or at mtpua.mt.gov for those that fall under the PUA eligibility guidelines . Those with technical, eligibility or benefits questions are encouraged to view the COVID-19 resource website at dli.mt.gov/covid-19. A variety of information for both Montana workers and employers are available, in addition to resources to help claimants navigate the unemployment process.

 

A landing page for easy access to relevant Labor Market Information, including UI claims data, is available here: dli.mt.gov/labor-market-information.

You just read:

DLI issues approximately $45M in UI payments for the week of June 29 through July 3

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.