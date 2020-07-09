ST. PAUL FITNESS STUDIO PROACTIVELY SHAPES-UP INDOOR AIR DURING COVID-19 REOPENING PHASE
Defining You Pilates & Fitness, located in St. Paul, MN, is the first fitness studio to feature an Iso-Aire clean air technology system, installed in response to helping this small business re-open safely during COVID-19.
Installation of Iso-Aire Recirculation Unit Offers Reliable, Proven Clean Air Solutions at Defining You Pilates and Fitness
A small business owner, Levi explains indoor air quality is part of her proactive approach to help ensure the health safety of her clients, staff, and livelihood during the pandemic and into the future. “The COVID-19 pandemic has compromised our well-being on many levels,” she said. “It’s imperative the doors to our Minnesota gyms and fitness studios continue to re-open cautiously to help our clients continue to move more, feel better and improve their overall health. The economic impact has also left deep scars for far too many small business owners. We see the Iso-Aire as one of several safeguards in place as we continue to serve our members in a welcoming, supportive and safe environment.”
The Iso-Aire recirculates the indoor air 24/7 at Defining You, 550 Vandalia Tower, Suite 310, with three powerful air quality components, including a 12-inch HEPA filter, UVC sterilization and Ozone-Free Ionization. Combined they capture and destroy 99.99 percent of potentially harmful airborne particulates that are invisible to the human eye, such as the Coronavirus particles measuring .1 to .12 microns in diameter. Iso-Aire has been installed in hospitals here in Minnesota as well as on the East and West Coasts, but in the last month several small business locations and schools are firsts for commercial applications.
The installation is the result of a partnership forged with St. Paul business owner and Iso-Aire developer Chuck Albers, of Ducts and Cleats. Albers and his team installed the clean air technology as an opportunity to help several fellow small business owners who have been hit hard by the pandemic shutdowns.
“Many business owners are barely hanging on as COVID-19 brought commerce in small towns and big cities like St. Paul to a halt,” explained Albers. “Iso-Aire serves as a clean air solution that can help small businesses in knowing airborne contaminants are captured and destroyed through a powerful multi-filtration process. That peace of mind – for both business owners and their customers – is invaluable reassurance as we continue to support our local businesses safely.”
Albers and his team developed Iso-Aire at their St. Paul facility in early 2020 at the request of one of Minnesota’s leading healthcare facilities in response to COVID-19 to ensure a secure and safe environment for patients and employees, particularly in stringent hospital isolation room settings. Realizing the technology could be adapted for commercial use in environments requiring safe-distancing and clean air quality, they re-designed the unit to accommodate a variety of settings and building applications. Emerging evidence and recommendations by public health officials and scientists is urging leaders to invest in further research to understand how COVID-19 may be transmitted by airborne particles. Albers noted, one of the most important safeguards during the pandemic is protecting the indoor air quality and removing any trace of harmful contaminants to protect one another.
About Iso-Aire
The inner workings of the patent-pending Iso-Aire include reliable filtration components that eliminate 99.97 - 99.99 percent of potentially harmful contaminants. The fractional difference is dependent on the number of components housed inside. For example, in restaurants, fitness studios and schools where individuals are intermingled at a higher density, the Iso-Aire unit includes a HEPA (High-efficiency Particulate Air), Ozone-Free Ionization and UVC sterilization. At salons, where employees and patrons can be safely distanced six-feet or more, the Iso-Aire unit may feature only a HEPA to capture 99.97% of potentially harmful particles. Learn more at www.ductsandcleats.com and www.Iso-Aire.com.
About Suzy Levi
Suzy Levi’s work is grounded on Pilates' grandfathered principle, that "Change happens through movement and movement heals.” For over 30 years she continues to inspire instructors and clients alike with her passion, kindness, and positivity. In the fitness realm, she takes a whole body, myofascial approach to help improve functionality and quality of life. Levi is also a small business consultant, guiding others with expertise garnered over the past 16 years. She recently was invited to join the State of Minnesota COVID-19 task force, a coalition of fitness studio owners and leaders working to establish re-opening guidelines and protocols. She sits on the board of the Pilates Method Alliance, educates new Pilates instructors, and holds numerous certifications.
About Defining You Pilates & Fitness
Defining You Pilates & Fitness is the Twin Cities destination to transform the mind and body through movement and reconnect to our healthiest self. Offering group fitness, Pilates, and private training, Defining You is centrally located between downtown St. Paul and Minneapolis. Currently Defining You offers virtual Zoom classes daily as well as private training and small-group Reformer and Apparatus classes at the studio. Find us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.
