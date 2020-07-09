ST. PAUL FITNESS STUDIO PROACTIVELY SHAPES-UP INDOOR AIR DURING COVID-19 REOPENING PHASE

Defining You Pilates & Fitness, located in St. Paul, MN, is the first fitness studio to feature an Iso-Aire clean air technology system, installed in response to helping this small business re-open safely during COVID-19.

As owner of Defining You Pilates & Fitness, Suzy Levi and her staff have been preparing for a cautious re-opening during the COVID-19 pandemic. The latest safeguard in place is a healthcare-grade Iso-Aire clean air technology unit to clean and sanitize the indoor air.