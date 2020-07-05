Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
NYC to Enter Phase Three Without Indoor Dining

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that New York City will enter Phase Three of reopening tomorrow, but that indoor dining will not reopen there. The governor also updated New Yorkers on the state's progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other helpful data points are always available at forward.ny.gov.

 

"New York City is a crowded, dense urban area and -- until recently -- was the global epicenter of the COVID-19 crisis," Governor Cuomo said.  "Out of an abundance of caution and after seeing other states' experiences with indoor dining, we will wait to reopen it as the city moves to Phase Three tomorrow.   As we end this holiday weekend, I urge everyone to be New York Tough: wear a mask, socially distance, use hand sanitizer and continue the smart practices that have made our state a national leader in combatting this virus.  I also remind local governments of their duty to enforce the standards that have made NY's reopening safe and successful."

 

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

 

  • Patient Hospitalization - 832 (-12)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 54 (-9)
  • Hospital Counties - 28
  • Number ICU - 178 (-12)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 116 (-3)
  • Total Discharges - 70,968 (+91)
  • Deaths - 8
  • Total Deaths - 24,904

 

Of the 63,415 tests conducted in New York State yesterday, 533, or 0.84 percent, were positive. Each region's percentage of positive tests over the last three days is as follows:

 

REGION

THURSDAY

FRIDAY

SATURDAY

Capital Region

1.10%

0.90%

0.60%

Central New York

0.90%

1.40%

1.50%

Finger Lakes

1.80%

0.70%

0.90%

Long Island

0.90%

1.00%

0.80%

Mid-Hudson

1.40%

1.10%

0.80%

Mohawk Valley

2.90%

1.20%

1.10%

New York City

1.50%

1.40%

0.90%

North Country

1.20%

0.30%

0.60%

Southern Tier

0.50%

0.90%

0.30%

Western New York

1.70%

1.40%

0.70%

 

The Governor also confirmed 533 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 397,131 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 397,131 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

 

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

2,152

7

Allegany

63

0

Broome

753

1

Cattaraugus

127

0

Cayuga

120

0

Chautauqua

132

1

Chemung

146

0

Chenango

150

1

Clinton

103

2

Columbia

475

1

Cortland

51

1

Delaware

91

0

Dutchess

4,243

5

Erie

7,475

13

Essex

48

1

Franklin

33

0

Fulton

261

0

Genesee

239

0

Greene

263

0

Hamilton

6

0

Herkimer

173

1

Jefferson

94

1

Lewis

31

0

Livingston

132

1

Madison

363

0

Monroe

3953

31

Montgomery

119

0

Nassau

42,031

43

Niagara

1,284

7

NYC

216,969

239

Oneida

1,742

17

Onondaga

2,949

21

Ontario

280

2

Orange

10,775

9

Orleans

282

0

Oswego

206

0

Otsego

86

0

Putnam

1,336

1

Rensselaer

565

2

Rockland

13,648

19

Saratoga

566

4

Schenectady

834

3

Schoharie

59

1

Schuyler

13

0

Seneca

71

1

St. Lawrence

224

1

Steuben

270

1

Suffolk

41,642

57

Sullivan

1,456

0

Tioga

146

1

Tompkins

179

1

Ulster

1,834

9

Warren

269

1

Washington

246

0

Wayne

185

2

Westchester

35,043

23

Wyoming

97

1

Yates

48

0

 

