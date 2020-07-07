F3 Tech Announces Third Annual Accelerator Program
F3 Tech Accelerator offers up to $400,000 for Agriculture, Aquaculture and Environmental technology companies
e are thrilled to announce the third annual F3 Tech Accelerator Program”EASTON, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- F3 Tech, a leading commercialization program for early-stage companies, today announced its 2020 F3 Tech Accelerator Program to provide funding and executive support for portfolio companies to expedite commercial sales and prepare them for potential investment or acquisition.
— Chris Hlubb
The F3 Tech Accelerator Program offers up to $150,000 in funding and professional services valued at $250,000 available in Q3 of 2020 for qualified companies. The F3 Tech Accelerator requires no equity from participating companies, a unique value proposition for many early-stage companies.
The F3 Tech Accelerator Program was launched three years ago to advance innovation and new technologies within agriculture, aquaculture, energy, supply chain and environmental technology sectors.
“We are thrilled to announce the third annual F3 Tech Accelerator Program and have worked closely with Fortune 500 industry partners to identify their greatest commercial needs in hopes of attracting top global talent to solve those problems,” stated Chris Hlubb, Program Director of F3 Tech Accelerator Program. “We anticipate this year’s portfolio will include leading candidates in the energy storage, land-based aquaculture, and advanced soil health sectors, who will have an opportunity to present those solutions to the industry during the program.”
At the end of the program, the portfolio company with the greatest ability to obtain investment and generate revenue will be awarded $25,000.
The deadline to apply for the F3 Tech Accelerator Program is August 1, 2020. Finalists will be announced on August 24, 2020. The Accelerator Program starts September 8, 2020.
To apply for the F3 Tech Accelerator Program, please visit: https://f3tech.org/accelerator-application/. Program guidelines are outlined here: https://f3tech.org/accelerator-guidelines/.
About F3 Tech Accelerator
The F3 Tech Accelerator Program provides funding and support for early-stage companies to prepare them for potential investment from the future F3 Tech Seed Fund, industry partners, and investors.
F3 Tech aids portfolio teams to expedite commercialization; accelerate manufacturing, enhance customer acquisition and revenue development to match our industry partner commercial needs.
For more information, please visit: https://f3tech.org/.
Evan Sneider
Red Rooster PR
+1 954-673-6835
email us here