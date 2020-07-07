Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 619 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,826 in the last 365 days.

F3 Tech Announces Third Annual Accelerator Program

F3 Tech Logo

2019 Accelerator Participants

2019 Accelerator Participants

Drone Farming Consulting

Drone Farming Consulting

F3 Tech Accelerator offers up to $400,000 for Agriculture, Aquaculture and Environmental technology companies

e are thrilled to announce the third annual F3 Tech Accelerator Program”
— Chris Hlubb
EASTON, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- F3 Tech, a leading commercialization program for early-stage companies, today announced its 2020 F3 Tech Accelerator Program to provide funding and executive support for portfolio companies to expedite commercial sales and prepare them for potential investment or acquisition.

The F3 Tech Accelerator Program offers up to $150,000 in funding and professional services valued at $250,000 available in Q3 of 2020 for qualified companies. The F3 Tech Accelerator requires no equity from participating companies, a unique value proposition for many early-stage companies.

The F3 Tech Accelerator Program was launched three years ago to advance innovation and new technologies within agriculture, aquaculture, energy, supply chain and environmental technology sectors.

“We are thrilled to announce the third annual F3 Tech Accelerator Program and have worked closely with Fortune 500 industry partners to identify their greatest commercial needs in hopes of attracting top global talent to solve those problems,” stated Chris Hlubb, Program Director of F3 Tech Accelerator Program. “We anticipate this year’s portfolio will include leading candidates in the energy storage, land-based aquaculture, and advanced soil health sectors, who will have an opportunity to present those solutions to the industry during the program.”

At the end of the program, the portfolio company with the greatest ability to obtain investment and generate revenue will be awarded $25,000.

The deadline to apply for the F3 Tech Accelerator Program is August 1, 2020. Finalists will be announced on August 24, 2020. The Accelerator Program starts September 8, 2020.

To apply for the F3 Tech Accelerator Program, please visit: https://f3tech.org/accelerator-application/. Program guidelines are outlined here: https://f3tech.org/accelerator-guidelines/.

About F3 Tech Accelerator
The F3 Tech Accelerator Program provides funding and support for early-stage companies to prepare them for potential investment from the future F3 Tech Seed Fund, industry partners, and investors.

F3 Tech aids portfolio teams to expedite commercialization; accelerate manufacturing, enhance customer acquisition and revenue development to match our industry partner commercial needs.

For more information, please visit: https://f3tech.org/.

Evan Sneider
Red Rooster PR
+1 954-673-6835
email us here

You just read:

F3 Tech Announces Third Annual Accelerator Program

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Mining Industry, Natural Disasters, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.