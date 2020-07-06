I-76 East Restricted This Week for Bridge Inspection in Philadelphia

King of Prussia PA – Left lane closures are scheduled on eastbound I-76 between U.S. 30 West/Girard Avenue and Spring Garden Street interchanges in Philadelphia on Friday, July 10, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for bridge inspections, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Work on these inspections will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

