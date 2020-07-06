PennDOT Announces Online Plans Display for Route 2079 (Red Lion Road) Bridge Replacement Project in Felton Borough, York County

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to an online plans display regarding the Route 2079 (Red Lion Road) bridge replacement project. This project is located over the North Branch Muddy Creek in Felton Borough, just north of the intersection with Route 2060 (Rippling Run Road).

The purpose of this project is to address the poor condition of the bridge and provide continued safe and efficient access on Red Lion Road over the North Branch Muddy Creek in Felton Borough, York County.

The proposed project consists of replacing the bridge on the existing alignment. The existing bridge, built in 1951, is an 82-foot long, 3-span, steel I-beam bridge with a curb to curb width of 28 feet. The replacement structure will be an 86-foot long, 3-span steel multi-girder bridge. The bridge will have a 30-foot curb to curb width accommodating two 11-foot lanes and 4-foot shoulders. Approximately 50 feet of roadway will be reconstructed along each approach to the bridge. Guide rail will be updated in all quadrants.

Traffic is anticipated to be detoured during construction. The proposed detour route is approximately 10-miles long and will utilize state roads. The duration of the detour is expected to be approximately 6 months. Pedestrians will not be directly accommodated across the bridge during the construction phase. The use of a temporary traffic signal was considered; however, this option was dismissed in the early design stages due to a lack of width to safely accommodate both vehicles and pedestrians.

The project is currently in design and construction work is expected to take place in the spring of 2022 and be completed in the fall of the same year. In accordance with Governor Wolf's COVID-19 mitigation efforts, the plans display will be held online only. A digital version of the information will be available to view online from July 6, 2020, to August 7, 2020.

Information, including roadway and bridge plans and an interactive comment form, can be found by visiting the PennDOT District 8 website, www.penndot.gov/District8, clicking on Public Meetings listed under the Resources heading, and choosing the York County box then the tile marked Red Lion Road Over North Branch Muddy Creek.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Roumen Kachev, PennDOT Project Manager, at rkachev@pa.gov, or 717-787-4225 . Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201 .

For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department’s Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit www.projects.penndot.gov.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties at www.penndot.gov/District8.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAHarrisburg or at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018