PennDOT Announces Online Plans Display for Route 851 (Bryansville Road) Bridge Replacement Project in Peach Bottom Township, York County

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to an online plans display regarding the Route 851, Section 022 (Bryansville Road) bridge replacement project over Scott Creek in Peach Bottom Township, York County, 0.75 miles west of the intersection with Route 74 (Delta Road).

The purpose of this project is to address the deteriorating condition of the bridge and to provide continued safe and efficient access on Route 851 over Scott Creek in Peach Bottom Township, York County.

The project includes replacing the bridge on the existing alignment. The existing structure is a single span steel arch culvert built in 1950. The structure has a span length of 28 feet and carries a roadway with two 11-foot lanes and 2-foot shoulders. The replacement structure will be a single span, precast concrete arch carrying 11-foot lanes and 2-foot shoulders similar to the existing structure. Additionally, the roadway will be reconstructed for approximately 150 feet along the western approach to the culvert and 100 feet along the eastern approach. Guide rail will be updated in all quadrants.

Traffic is anticipated to be detoured during construction. The proposed detour route is approximately 6-miles long and will utilize state roads. The duration of the detour is expected to be approximately 3-4 months.

The project is currently in design and construction work is expected to take place in the summer of 2022 and be completed in the fall of the same year. In accordance with Governor Wolf's COVID-19 mitigation efforts, the plans display will be held online only. A digital version of the information will be available to view online from July 6, 2020, to August 7, 2020.

Information, including roadway and bridge plans and an interactive comment form, can be found by visiting the PennDOT District 8 website, www.penndot.gov/District8, clicking on Public Meetings listed under the Resources heading, and choosing the York County box then the tile marked Bryansville Road Over Scott Creek.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Roumen Kachev, PennDOT Project Manager, at rkachev@pa.gov, or 717-787-4225 . Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201 .

For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department’s Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit www.projects.penndot.gov.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties at www.penndot.gov/District8.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAHarrisburg or at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018