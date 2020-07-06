PennDOT to Replace Drainage Cross Pipes on Hillsdale Road

Hillsdale Road to be closed to through traffic weekdays from 6AM-6PM.

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that next week, weather permitting, its Dauphin County maintenance crew will begin pipe replacement project on Hillsdale Road (Route 2001) between Foxianna Road and Sawmill Road in Londonderry Township.

This project will be completed in two phases, the first from Monday, July 13, through Friday, July 31, includes work between Foxianna Road and South Geyer Road; the second phase from Monday, August 3, through Friday, September 4, includes work from South Geyer Road to Sawmill Road.

Hillsdale Road will be closed to through traffic weekdays between 6 AM and 6 PM, weather permitting, while sections of the roadway are excavated, the existing corroded corrugated metal pipes are removed, corrugated plastic pipes are installed, inlet boxes are reconstructed, and the roadway is reestablished.

The detour for the first phase beginning Monday, July 13, will use Foxianna Road and South Geyer Road.

The detour for the second phase beginning Monday, August 3, will use Covered Bridge Road, Pecks Road, River Road (Route 441) and South Geyer Road.

This work will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well COVID-19 safety guidance, including protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols. For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department’s Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit www.projects.penndot.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, 717-705-2619