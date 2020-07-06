PennDOT to Replace Blue Ridge Avenue Bridge in Lower Paxton and West Hanover Townships, Dauphin County

Detour in effect beginning next week

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that on Monday, July 13, its contractor will begin a bridge replacement project on Blue Ridge Avenue (Route 2030) in Lower Paxton and West Hanover townships. The bridge spans Beaver Creek between Rowe Lane and Piketown Road.

A detour will be in place during this project using Mountain Road (Route 3019), Route 22 (Allentown Boulevard), and T-561, also known as Blue Ridge Avenue.

The $947,312 contract was awarded on Lobar Site Development Corporation of Dillsburg, PA.

This section of Blue Ridge Avenue averages about 2,300 vehicles per day. The new bridge is expected to be open to traffic by November 16, 2020.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training. For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department’s Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit www.projects.penndot.gov.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties at www.penndot.gov/District8.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras, 103 of which are in the Midstate.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018