Traffic Shift Scheduled at the Route 322 Ramp Extension Project in Derry Township, Dauphin County

Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in Dauphin County are advised a traffic shift is scheduled tomorrow night at the ramp extension project on Route 322 in Derry Township, Dauphin County.

This project consists of constructing approximately 0.5 miles of ramp extensions both eastbound and westbound on Route 322 to connect the Middletown/Hummelstown exit for Waltonville Road (Route 2005) with the Route 422/Hersheypark Drive interchange.

Traffic currently is shifted to the outside (right) shoulder, so the contractor can work along the median. Tomorrow night, Tuesday, July 7, both eastbound and westbound traffic will be shifted toward the median, so shoulder work can be performed.

Route 322 westbound traffic is restricted to two 11-foot travel lanes. The ramp from Waltonville Road to Route 322 eastbound is in a stop condition.

Route 422 eastbound is reduced to a single lane prior to the Hersheypark Drive off-ramp. The westbound Route 322 (Governor Road) on-ramp to Route 322 West is in a stop condition. Two lanes of travel are established on Route 322 westbound after the Hersheypark Drive on-ramp and will continue to the end of the work area.

Work on the project includes full depth roadway construction, milling and resurfacing, drainage improvements including storm water basins, median barrier and guiderail updates, overhead sign structure replacements, closed circuit TV camera installation, signs and pavement markings.

Hempt Bros., Inc., of Camp Hill, is the prime contractor on this $5.4 million project.

Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018