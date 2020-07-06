Hwy 93 at Henderson opens to traffic (July 6, 2020)

Hwy 99 east of Hwy 13 remains closed for repairs

MANKATO, Minn. – (3 p.m.) Highway 93 from Highway 169 to Henderson opened to traffic today, Monday, July 6 at 3 p.m. Highway 93 closed on June 29 due to flooding on the Rush River.

Water slowly receded over the holiday weekend and MnDOT crews made repairs to Highway 93 shoulders and cleared a log jam from the Rush River Bridge prior to opening.

Hwy 99

Highway 99 east of Highway 13 closed on June 30 due to a failed culvert and remains closed for repairs. The recent damage made Highway 99 in that location unsafe for travel. The contractor from the 2019 resurfacing project is planning to conduct some minor exploratory excavation later this week. Traffic is detoured to Highway 13, Highway 21 and Le Sueur County Road 3.

Hwy 68

Highway 68 from Highway 15 to just west of Blue Earth County Road 24 (south of Courtland) opened to traffic July 2 after being closed the morning of June 29 due to mudslide. MnDOT officials continue to monitor this site and are working on emergency repair plans. Motorists are advised to use caution in the area especially during and after rain.

When a road is closed it is illegal to travel in that area. Motorists can be fined up to $1,000 and/or 90 days in jail. In addition, if travelers need to be rescued from a closed road, other expenses and penalties will apply.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org.

