For Immediate Release:

July 6, 2020

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, July 7, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.

Adams Adams Metropolitan Housing Authority Allen Village of Bluffton, Ohio ESID, Inc. Village of Lafayette Ashtabula Village of Rock Creek * Williamsfield Township Athens SEPTA Correctional Facility Butler West Chester Development Council Clark Green Township Cuyahoga City of Brooklyn City Of Brooklyn Landfill City of Highland Heights Convention and Visitors Bureau of Greater Cleveland Darke New Madison Public Library Delaware Tri-Township Joint Fire District Fairfield Fairfield County Visitors and Convention Bureau Geauga Thompson Township Park District Greene City of Beavercreek Village of Bowersville Hamilton Community Improvement Corporation of Greater Cincinnati Hardin Hardin County Airport Authority Lynn Township Harrison German Township Highland Barnes Joint Township Cemetery Highland County Joint Township District Hospital Trautwein Joint Township Cemetery Hocking Hocking County Soil and Water Conservation District Lake City of Eastlake City of Mentor Lawrence Hamilton Township Woodland Union Cemetery Logan B.M.R.T. Ambulance District Logan County School Employee Consortium Mahoning Village of Lowellville Miami Miami Southwest Joint Ambulance District Montgomery Montgomery County Community Improvement District Pike Pike County Land Reutilization Corporation Portage Palmyra Township Portage County Metropolitan Housing Authority Richland Plymouth Township Sandusky Ottawa Sandusky Seneca Joint Solid Waste District Scioto Brush Creek Township Clay Township Vernon Township Seneca Seneca County Park District Shelby Shelby County Park District * Summit Village of Clinton Trumbull Farmington Township Tuscarawas Tuscarawas County Healthcare Consortium Village of Barnhill Union York Township Warren City of Franklin Wayne Franklin Township Wayne Metropolitan Housing Authority Wood City of Northwood

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

