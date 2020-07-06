Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, July 7, 2020

For Immediate Release:                                                      

July 6, 2020                                                              

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.

 

 Adams

Adams Metropolitan Housing Authority

 

 Allen

Village of Bluffton, Ohio ESID, Inc.

 

Village of Lafayette

 

 Ashtabula

Village of Rock Creek *

 

Williamsfield Township

 

 Athens

SEPTA Correctional Facility

 

 Butler

West Chester Development Council

 

 Clark

Green Township

 

 Cuyahoga

City of Brooklyn

 

City Of Brooklyn Landfill

 

City of Highland Heights

 

Convention and Visitors Bureau of Greater Cleveland

 

 Darke

New Madison Public Library

 

 Delaware

Tri-Township Joint Fire District

 

 Fairfield

Fairfield County Visitors and Convention Bureau

 

 Geauga

Thompson Township Park District

 

 Greene

City of Beavercreek

 

Village of Bowersville

 

 Hamilton

Community Improvement Corporation of Greater Cincinnati

 

 Hardin

Hardin County Airport Authority

 

Lynn Township

 

 Harrison

German Township

 

 Highland

Barnes Joint Township Cemetery

 

Highland County Joint Township District Hospital

 

Trautwein Joint Township Cemetery

 

 Hocking

Hocking County Soil and Water Conservation District

 

 Lake

City of Eastlake

 

City of Mentor

 

 Lawrence

Hamilton Township

 

Woodland Union Cemetery

 

 Logan

B.M.R.T. Ambulance District

 

Logan County School Employee Consortium

 

 Mahoning

Village of Lowellville

 

 Miami

Miami Southwest Joint Ambulance District

 

 Montgomery

Montgomery County Community Improvement District

 

 Pike

Pike County Land Reutilization Corporation

 

 Portage

Palmyra Township

 

Portage County Metropolitan Housing Authority

 

 Richland

Plymouth Township

 

 Sandusky

Ottawa Sandusky Seneca Joint Solid Waste District

 

 Scioto

Brush Creek Township

 

Clay Township

 

Vernon Township

 

 Seneca

Seneca County Park District

 

 Shelby

Shelby County Park District *

 

 Summit

Village of Clinton

 

 Trumbull

Farmington Township

 

 Tuscarawas

Tuscarawas County Healthcare Consortium

 

Village of Barnhill

 

 Union

York Township

 

 Warren

City of Franklin

 

 Wayne

Franklin Township

 

Wayne Metropolitan Housing Authority

 

 Wood

City of Northwood

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

(614) 644-1111

 

