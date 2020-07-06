Audit Advisory for Tuesday, July 7, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.
Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.
Adams
Adams Metropolitan Housing Authority
Allen
Village of Bluffton, Ohio ESID, Inc.
Village of Lafayette
Ashtabula
Village of Rock Creek *
Williamsfield Township
Athens
SEPTA Correctional Facility
Butler
West Chester Development Council
Clark
Green Township
Cuyahoga
City of Brooklyn
City Of Brooklyn Landfill
City of Highland Heights
Convention and Visitors Bureau of Greater Cleveland
Darke
New Madison Public Library
Delaware
Tri-Township Joint Fire District
Fairfield
Fairfield County Visitors and Convention Bureau
Geauga
Thompson Township Park District
Greene
City of Beavercreek
Village of Bowersville
Hamilton
Community Improvement Corporation of Greater Cincinnati
Hardin
Hardin County Airport Authority
Lynn Township
Harrison
German Township
Highland
Barnes Joint Township Cemetery
Highland County Joint Township District Hospital
Trautwein Joint Township Cemetery
Hocking
Hocking County Soil and Water Conservation District
Lake
City of Eastlake
City of Mentor
Lawrence
Hamilton Township
Woodland Union Cemetery
Logan
B.M.R.T. Ambulance District
Logan County School Employee Consortium
Mahoning
Village of Lowellville
Miami
Miami Southwest Joint Ambulance District
Montgomery
Montgomery County Community Improvement District
Pike
Pike County Land Reutilization Corporation
Portage
Palmyra Township
Portage County Metropolitan Housing Authority
Richland
Plymouth Township
Sandusky
Ottawa Sandusky Seneca Joint Solid Waste District
Scioto
Brush Creek Township
Clay Township
Vernon Township
Seneca
Seneca County Park District
Shelby
Shelby County Park District *
Summit
Village of Clinton
Trumbull
Farmington Township
Tuscarawas
Tuscarawas County Healthcare Consortium
Village of Barnhill
Union
York Township
Warren
City of Franklin
Wayne
Franklin Township
Wayne Metropolitan Housing Authority
Wood
City of Northwood
A full copy of each report will be available online.
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
