TV Host & Producer, Tammy-Lynn McNabb, Nominated for Prestigious Leo Award
WHAT BEING NOMINATED FOR BEST HOST(S) INFORMATION, LIFESTYLE OR REALITY SERIES MEANS FOR TAMMY-LYNN
Connecting with the viewing audience isn't an easy task & requires a dedicated team to produce authentic content that reaches the viewer on an emotional level. They want to be entertained."”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After 7 years of producing and hosting Health Wellness & Lifestyle TV (HWLTV), the television show's host has been nominated for a prestigious Leo Award. So what does the nomination mean for the team behind the show? "What an honor it is to receive this nomination", says Tammy-Lynn McNabb, the TV show's creator. "This is our first year submitting our show for entry and I know the entire team is thrilled for the acknowledgment. I have a group of really dedicated professionals who have worked with me for the entire seven years of production and this nomination is as much an acknowledgment of their hard work as it is mine," she adds.
— Host & Producer, Tammy-Lynn McNabb
HWLTV airs daily on 2 national networks across Canada to over 6 million households along with Russia and Vietnam's largest TV networks. "When we created our show it was really important to us that we could communicate with the viewers in a fun and unique way while giving them current health and wellness information. Medical content can be confusing and not very entertaining at times. We break down this information in a way that is understandable, useful and entertaining for our viewers", says Tammy-Lynn.
HWLTV is a magazine-style TV show that has unlimited boundaries when it comes to content and style. The show is very fluid in how content is produced. "As the producer of the show I have no limitations or restrictions on how I create my work. If it bombs, it's all on me but more often than not this freedom in production allows the team and I to produce an authentic show that is creative and natural.", says Tammy-Lynn, she adds, "If I feel something isn't working while interviewing someone, I can shake things up and change direction on a dime. This freedom creates some pretty great work."
The episode up for nomination is Season 6, Episode 11 - A Canadian Chemist Explains What You Need to Know About Clean Cosmetics and the Beauty Industry - Rustic Homemade Mushroom & Leek Soup Recipe - What it takes to go vegan, is it right for you?
ABOUT THE LEO AWARDS: The Leo Awards is an awards program for the British Columbia film and television industry. Held each May or June in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, the Leo Awards were founded by the Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Foundation of British Columbia in 1999. Due to continued restrictions around Covid-19, the 2020 LEO AWARDS will be live-streamed on YouTube July 28, 29, 30 beginning at 7:00 pm PDT each evening. More information on this year's Leo Awards can be found at: http://www.leoawards.com/2020/index.php
ABOUT TAMMY-LYNN MCNABB: Tammy-Lynn is a Registered Holistic Nutritionist and entrepreneur. She is a leading Wellness Expert & Public Speaker in the health and wellness industry for more than 16 years. She started her career as a successful international business manufacturer producing a line of Low Carbohydrate products that sold in stores across Canada & the US. She currently hosts an international television show called Health Wellness & Lifestyle TV, in its 7th season and is on air at HealthRadio.FM.
Tammy McNabb
Health Wellness TV with Tammy-Lynn McNabb
+16047609492
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Season 6: Episode 11 - Health Wellness & Lifestyle TV