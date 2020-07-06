Burke Allen Named National Vice President of National Conference of Personal Managers
I look forward to helping steer the organization through these very challenging times for our clients and the entertainment industry, towards what I’m confident will be better days ahead”WASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veteran talent manager Burke Allen has been named National Vice President of the National Conference of Personal Managers, the nation’s oldest trade association for entertainment, music and talent managers.
Mr. Allen heads Allen Artists Management, a division of his metro Washington, DC based Allen Media Strategies, which provides strategic and tactical advisement for the career development for national entertainers and media personalities. His clients includes America’s Got Talent winner and recording artist Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., Voices of Classic Soul, featuring former lead singers of the Temptations, Platters, Drifters and Four Tops, solo artist Bob Malone from the John Fogerty Band, New York Times #1 bestselling author Homer Hickam, whose book Rocket Boys was the basis for the Universal Pictures film October Sky, award-winning children’s author and Denver Foundation head Dreama Denver, wife of late Gilligan’s Island star Bob Denver, actor Kevin Sizemore (MINE 9, Woodlawn), Theatre West Virginia, Navy SEAL Team Six Senior Chief Justin Sheffield, publishers Ballast Books and Headline Books and others.
Prior to his move into talent management, media, marketing and public relations, Allen was a Billboard Magazine award-winning broadcaster, consultant and radio station owner with companies including CBS, AMFM, Opus Media and his own Allen Broadcasting Corporation in major U.S. markets including Las Vegas, Orlando, Salt Lake City, Savannah, Charleston and Washington, DC.
He will serve on the NCOPM National Board of Officers and will assume the duties of long-time NCOPM member Stanley Evans, who will now serve as NCOPM National Director Emeritus.
Mr. Evans was a corporate executive at BBDO New York, a public relations consultant for Hyatt International Mexico and the public relations adviser to the Mexican National Olympic Committee before launching Los Angeles-based Evans Management, which represented celebrity talent including Broadway and soap opera star Lisa Donovan.
“For NCOPM, it will be the best of two worlds – the entrepreneurial expertise and enthusiasm of Burke Allen, plus the wise council and guidance of Stan Evans,” said NCOPM National President Clinton Ford Billups Jr.
“I’m honored and humbled to be able to join the National Conference of Personal Managers Board of Officers in this capacity. I’m grateful to the board for their warm welcome and vote of confidence, and to Stan Evans for his many years of leadership. I look forward to helping steer the organization through these very challenging times for our clients and the entertainment industry, towards what I’m confident will be better days ahead”, said Allen.
In addition to Allen and Billups, the NCOPM National Board of Officers also includes Executive Director Danial Abrahamsen, a New York performing arts manager, and Broadway, film and television personal manager Peggy Becker.
Since its founding in 1957, the National Conference of Personal Managers has been committed to the advancement of personal managers and their clients. NCOPM was founded by legendary personal managers, including Broadway and TV producer Pierre Cosette, Liberace’s longtime manager Seymour Heller, Hollywood star manager George Grief and dozens more.
Visit us online at www.allenmediastrategies.com or www.ncopm.org
