Westminster / Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20B103044

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Nathan Jensen

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: July 5th, 2020 at approximately 11:37 AM

STREET: 5402 VT RT 112

TOWN: Halifax

WEATHER: Sunny, Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: James Bradley

AGE: 25

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berlin, CT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2011

VEHICLE MAKE: Hyundai

VEHICLE MODEL: Sonata

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: Brattleboro Memorial Hospital

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On June 6, 2020 at approximately 11:37 AM, Bradley was driving south on VT RT 112 in the town of Halifax. Bradley reported that a deer jumped in front of his car as he was approaching a curve and he instinctively swerved to avoid it. Bradley went off the road and struck a telephone pole, which fell down and temporarily blocked the road. Bradley and his passenger suffered minor injuries and were transported from the scene. The vehicle sustained totaling damage.