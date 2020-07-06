Westminster / Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20B103044
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Nathan Jensen
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: July 5th, 2020 at approximately 11:37 AM
STREET: 5402 VT RT 112
TOWN: Halifax
WEATHER: Sunny, Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: James Bradley
AGE: 25
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berlin, CT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2011
VEHICLE MAKE: Hyundai
VEHICLE MODEL: Sonata
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: Brattleboro Memorial Hospital
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On June 6, 2020 at approximately 11:37 AM, Bradley was driving south on VT RT 112 in the town of Halifax. Bradley reported that a deer jumped in front of his car as he was approaching a curve and he instinctively swerved to avoid it. Bradley went off the road and struck a telephone pole, which fell down and temporarily blocked the road. Bradley and his passenger suffered minor injuries and were transported from the scene. The vehicle sustained totaling damage.