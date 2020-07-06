Rutland Barracks / MV Crash w/ Serious Injury

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20B402475

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: On July 6, 2020, at approximately 0716 hours

STREET: Vermont Route 103

TOWN: Clarendon, Vermont

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Near Airport Road

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Normal

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Donald Williams

AGE: 59

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cuttingsville, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Escape

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Major front end and driver’s side damage

INJURIES: Serious – life threatening

HOSPITAL: Life flight to UVM Medical Center

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Paul Szczepanek

AGE: 48

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Greenfield, Massachusetts

PASSENGER: Qing Xa-Yao

AGE: 34

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Republic of China

VEHICLE YEAR: 2008

VEHICLE MAKE: Kenworth

VEHICLE MODEL: W900

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Moderate to the driver side and fuel tank

INJURIES: Minor injury to his right hand and forehead of Operator #2. No injury to the passenger.

HOSPITAL: Declined medical treatment

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On July 6, 2020, at approximately 0716 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were assigned to a two-vehicle crash with entrapment on Vermont Route 103, in the Town of Clarendon, Vermont.

Through investigation it was determined Operator #1 (Williams) was operating vehicle #1, traveling south on Vermont Route 103. Operator #2 (Szczepanek) was operating vehicle #2, traveling north on Vermont Route 103. Vehicle #1 crossed the center lines into vehicle #2’s lane of travel. Vehicle #1’s left front side struck the driver side of vehicle #2. Vehicle #1 sustained major damage, while vehicle #2 sustained moderate damage. Operator #1 (Williams) sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center then life flighted to UVM Medical Center. Operator #2 (Szczepanek) sustained minor injury.

The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by Rutland Town Police Department, Regional Ambulance Service, Clarendon Fire Department, Shrewsbury Fire Department, Rutland City Fire Department, Department of Motor Vehicles Enforcement and Safety Division, Agency of Transportation, Earle’s Truck Repair, and Carrara’s Towing and Recovery.

