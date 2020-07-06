Rutland Barracks / MV Crash w/ Serious Injury
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20B402475
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: On July 6, 2020, at approximately 0716 hours
STREET: Vermont Route 103
TOWN: Clarendon, Vermont
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Near Airport Road
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Normal
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Donald Williams
AGE: 59
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cuttingsville, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2018
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Escape
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Major front end and driver’s side damage
INJURIES: Serious – life threatening
HOSPITAL: Life flight to UVM Medical Center
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Paul Szczepanek
AGE: 48
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Greenfield, Massachusetts
PASSENGER: Qing Xa-Yao
AGE: 34
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Republic of China
VEHICLE YEAR: 2008
VEHICLE MAKE: Kenworth
VEHICLE MODEL: W900
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Moderate to the driver side and fuel tank
INJURIES: Minor injury to his right hand and forehead of Operator #2. No injury to the passenger.
HOSPITAL: Declined medical treatment
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On July 6, 2020, at approximately 0716 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were assigned to a two-vehicle crash with entrapment on Vermont Route 103, in the Town of Clarendon, Vermont.
Through investigation it was determined Operator #1 (Williams) was operating vehicle #1, traveling south on Vermont Route 103. Operator #2 (Szczepanek) was operating vehicle #2, traveling north on Vermont Route 103. Vehicle #1 crossed the center lines into vehicle #2’s lane of travel. Vehicle #1’s left front side struck the driver side of vehicle #2. Vehicle #1 sustained major damage, while vehicle #2 sustained moderate damage. Operator #1 (Williams) sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center then life flighted to UVM Medical Center. Operator #2 (Szczepanek) sustained minor injury.
The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by Rutland Town Police Department, Regional Ambulance Service, Clarendon Fire Department, Shrewsbury Fire Department, Rutland City Fire Department, Department of Motor Vehicles Enforcement and Safety Division, Agency of Transportation, Earle’s Truck Repair, and Carrara’s Towing and Recovery.
