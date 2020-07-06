Road Closure 91 NB Rockingham

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Interstate 91 northbound at mile marker 32/6 will be down to one lane due to a motor vehicle accident. There will be slowed traffic in the area. Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.

Thanks,

Kimberly Habich Perkins

Emergency Communications Dispatcher

VT State Police Westminster

(802) 722-4600