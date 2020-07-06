Road Closure 91 NB Rockingham
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Interstate 91 northbound at mile marker 32/6 will be down to one lane due to a motor vehicle accident. There will be slowed traffic in the area. Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
Thanks,
Kimberly Habich Perkins
Emergency Communications Dispatcher
VT State Police Westminster
(802) 722-4600