Westminster / Crash / I-91 Temporary Closure (between Exit 5 & 6)

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20B103061

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Eric Acevedo

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 07/06/2020 – Approximately 12:38 hours

STREET: Interstate 91 Northbound

TOWN: Rockingham

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 32/6

WEATHER: Sunny

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry roads

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Dean R. Hale

AGE: 60

SEAT BELT? N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vernon

VEHICLE YEAR: 2006

VEHICLE MAKE: PTRB

VEHICLE MODEL: 35F

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Non-life-threatening

HOSPITAL: Springfield Hospital

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On July 7th, 2020 at approximately 1238 PM, the Vermont State Police was notified of a dump truck that had rolled into the woods, on Interstate 91, northbound, miler marker 32/6, in the Town of Rockingham, Windham County. At approximately 1247 hours, Troopers arrived on the scene and identified the operator to be Dean R. Hale, 60. Hale was transported to Springfield Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Rockingham Fire Department and State Highway Department assisted in closing the highway between exit 5 and 6, until the dump truck could be safely removed.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y/N

COURT ACTION: Y/N

COURT: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.