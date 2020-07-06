Westminster / Crash / I-91 Temporary Closure (between Exit 5 & 6)
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20B103061
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Eric Acevedo
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 07/06/2020 – Approximately 12:38 hours
STREET: Interstate 91 Northbound
TOWN: Rockingham
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 32/6
WEATHER: Sunny
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry roads
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Dean R. Hale
AGE: 60
SEAT BELT? N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vernon
VEHICLE YEAR: 2006
VEHICLE MAKE: PTRB
VEHICLE MODEL: 35F
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Non-life-threatening
HOSPITAL: Springfield Hospital
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On July 7th, 2020 at approximately 1238 PM, the Vermont State Police was notified of a dump truck that had rolled into the woods, on Interstate 91, northbound, miler marker 32/6, in the Town of Rockingham, Windham County. At approximately 1247 hours, Troopers arrived on the scene and identified the operator to be Dean R. Hale, 60. Hale was transported to Springfield Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Rockingham Fire Department and State Highway Department assisted in closing the highway between exit 5 and 6, until the dump truck could be safely removed.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Y/N
COURT ACTION: Y/N
COURT: N/A
COURT DATE/TIME: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.