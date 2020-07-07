LAS VEGAS NEVADA REALTOR® PATTY STEINBOCK EARNS HER MILITARY RELOCATION PROFESSIONAL (MRP) CERTIFICATION
It is a tremendous honor and privilege for me to work with such outstanding men and women who serve our country.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, July 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patty Steinbock is a one-of-a-kind, hard-working, thoughtful and meticulous Real Estate agent with Realty One Group in Las Vegas, Nevada. She was born in Detroit, Michigan, and graduated from Rosary High School. She enrolled at Eastern Michigan University where she majored in Special Education for the emotionally disturbed.
Patty was recruited as a teacher and moved to Las Vegas where she raised her two daughters, Dawn and Danielle. Her father, Dr. Joseph Rowe served as a Corpsman in the US Navy during WWII and her brother, Joseph III was an Officer in the Army. She also has a nephew who served as Captain in the United States Marine Corps.
Because Las Vegas is home to Nellis Air Force Base and Creech Air Force Base, Patty felt that it was imperative to maintain her Military Relocation Professional (MRP) Certification from the National Association of Realtors® in order to fully understand the PCS process, the urgency of Military moves, the VA loan and the importance of Veterans and Active-Duty families having a qualified, knowledgeable and considerate Realtor to work with. She says, “We have over 10,000 Veterans here and thousands of Active-duty Military members. We also have very beautiful homes that they can buy with 0% down utilizing their VA loan. I believe it is essential for MRP’s to reach out to the younger service members who are either living on-base or renting a house or apartment. They have the opportunity to purchase a home and start building wealth for their future. Many of them do not know all of the advantages that the VA loan entitles them to. Also, they often believe that they will only be at a duty station for 2 or 3 years, so they don’t want to buy a house, thinking that they won’t be here for very long. However, if they did buy a house and then had to relocate, they could either sell it and retain the equity, or they can rent it out and use that money to pay the mortgage for the next home they buy with their VA loan. I would be there every step of the way, guiding them through the process and offering them expert advice as to what the housing market dictates.”
The very first home Patty sold was to a family from England, where the father served in the British Armed Forces. He was stationed at Creech Air Force Base and wanted to bring his family ‘across the pond’ where they would be in a nice home in a nice neighborhood and his kids could be in a good school district. Because Patty is thoroughly familiar with all of the local interests that Military homebuyers usually are not aware of, she was able to close with him, and he and his entire family were extremely grateful that Patty was referred to them.
To further her education and knowledge about how to better assist and advise Veterans and their families, Patty received a designation from the Veterans Association of Real Estate Professionals (VAREP). She also has her Military & Veterans Housing Certification (MVHC). "It’s a tremendous honor and privilege for me to work with such outstanding men and women who serve our country with the highest level of integrity known. Their families serve with them. There are thousands of American Military families stationed overseas who can’t come home for the holidays. When they do arrive in Las Vegas to serve at Nellis or Creech Air Force Base, I want them to feel welcome and at home. I will do anything in my power to meet their specific, individual needs. The much-overlooked group are the VETS themselves. Some feel that their Certificate of Eligibility is no longer valid. Fortunately, that is not the case. Once earned, it never disappears. Even if they've used it, once the home is resold, they get back the benefit. I've even helped Seniors get loans with zero money down. They had no idea it was still possible."
This is why Patty teamed up with several lenders in Las Vegas. They specialize in helping Veterans no matter how young or old. They work together as a team to serve those that have served our country. She also volunteers with “Blue Star Moms”, which is a sewing group in Henderson, Nevada, who work all year long to make approximately 1200+ Christmas stockings. "At our stocking event, we fill them, pack them, and ship them. Bed Bath and Beyond is a huge sponsor for us here in the Western USA. We send them to every airman, marine, soldier, sailor, and coast guardsman that is deployed. (that we know of, and also to our own children/family on US bases. The addresses we get depend on members giving us the names. Deployed addresses are private and protected and not public. We not only send them to the individual but their entire group."
Las Vegas is a thriving community of proud homeowners who live quality lives in great neighborhoods such as Summerlin, Green Valley, and Anthem. Patty says, “Of course, everyone knows about the Vegas Strip, the casinos and the 24/7 town that never sleeps, but what they don’t know is that there are thousands of people here who live in areas that have nothing to do with that unique lifestyle. We have great schools, theaters, shopping centers, golf courses, restaurants, and bookstores too!”
Aside from specializing in the housing needs of the Military and their families, Patty also enjoys working in the area of Luxury Homes, Golf Course Communities, Investments, New Homes, Relocation, Retirement, Active Adult, and Vacation Homes.
