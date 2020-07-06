Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Brett P. Giroir, M.D., Statement on FDA EUA Approval of the BD Veritor Portable, Rapid Point-of-Care Antigen Test to Detect SARS-CoV-2

Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for a rapid, point-of-care, SARS-CoV-2 diagnostic test BD Veritor Plus System. In response, Assistant Secretary for Health and COVID-19 Testing Coordinator Admiral Brett P. Giroir, M.D., issued the following statement:

"The BD Veritor Plus System for rapid detection of SARS-CoV-2 is the latest point-of-care testing advance that will significantly expand testing in distributed locations for the benefit of all Americans. This development will help identify community spread of the virus by further enabling rapid diagnosis of COVID-19. It will also be another weapon in our arsenal to protect at-risk populations, like Hispanic Americans, Native Americans, Black Americans and patients in nursing home and long-term care facilities. Our current national expansion of COVID-19 testing is only possible because of FDA's technical expertise and reduction of regulatory barriers, coupled with the private sector's ability to innovate and their high motivation to answer complex challenges posed by this pandemic."

