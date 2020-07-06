Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Wyoming Veterans Commission vacancy

Jul 6, 2020

The Wyoming Veterans Commission has a vacant commissioner position available that covers Big Horn, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie counties (Judicial District 5).

Applicants should apply for the vacancy using guidelines outlined at https://governor.wyo.gov/state-government/boards-commissions. All applications must be sent to the Governor’s Office.

The position will remain opened until filled.

The Wyoming Veterans Commission has a statutory duty of advising the Governor and Wyoming Legislature on state and federal veteran’s benefits. The commission has oversight of the veteran’s services program, Oregon Trail State Veterans Cemetery, Wyoming Veterans Museum, and Wyoming National Guard Museum.

The commission meets quarterly or as needed to address issues relevant to all Wyoming veterans.

To learn more about the commission, visit http://vets.wyo.gov.  For more information about the vacancy, contact the commission at 307-777-8152.

