Pinnacle Performance Company Launches Building Young Leaders Program
A Program Focused On Supporting The End Of Systemic RacismCHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of Pinnacle’s continuing commitment to diversity and inclusion and Pinnacle’s ongoing support for the Black Lives Matter movement to end systemic racism, Pinnacle is pleased to announce a new initiative called “Building Young Leaders”.
An award-winning global communications skills training organization, Pinnacle is committed to using the core of its business to educate and empower those in need. Pinnacle, a Chicago-based firm, will be partnering with an organization on the West Side of Chicago called College Mentoring Experience that serves Black youth. Pinnacle will be providing two days of free communication skills training for 20 young people, teaching them job interviewing skills and how to write a professional resume.
Co-Founder and COO, G. Riley Mills states, “We’ve had a lot of discussions as an organization and as a team on how to tangibly make an impact within our communities. We truly feel that this is an initiative that can and will make an impact on individual lives, and we hope it inspires other organizations to do the same.”
An in-person event, where the training will be conducted, is scheduled to be held on July 13th at the CME Offices, and again on July 15th at the Pinnacle Corporate Office in Chicago.
Co-Founder and CEO, David Lewis says, “We are extremely honored to be able to partner with CME and empower these kids from underserved neighborhoods with the professional skills they will need to enter the workplace and achieve their full potential.”
For additional information, please visit www.pinper.com
