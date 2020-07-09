Birkman Launches New Employee Development Program
Rise to Lead
Our goal of the program is to empower individuals to strengthen their performance by pairing Birkman’s rich behavioral insights with relevant development tools.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Birkman International, an industry-leading provider of workplace behavioral and motivational assessment tools, has launched a new employee development program, Rise To Lead: Self-Leadership, designed for individual contributors and staff-level employees. Self-Leadership is the first program available within the Rise To Lead series.
As a result of this program, organizations can expect to increase employee productivity and engagement, as well as teach the foundational skills needed for aspiring managers. Self-Leadership is designed to help organizations prepare individuals before being promoted to manager positions, allowing organizations to better retain top talent and promote from within more often. “Our goal of the program is to empower individuals to strengthen their performance by pairing Birkman’s rich behavioral insights with relevant development tools," says Sharon Birkman, CEO of Birkman International.
Individuals will learn to expand their self-awareness and maximize their ability to self-manage—two key pieces of emotional intelligence. Core themes taught across five engaging sessions include emotional intelligence, accountability, personal branding, and self-coaching. “Future success starts with strengthening the talent across your entire organization—beginning with individual contributors up to the executive team.”
Rise to Lead: Self-Leadership is now available to the market.
About Birkman International:
Birkman International is a behavior and occupational assessment company used by individuals, businesses, nonprofits, and consulting organizations worldwide. The Birkman Method is a scientifically reliable and valid assessment measuring human interests, behaviors, and underlying motivators.
Rise to Lead: Self-Leadership